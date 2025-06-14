All Sooners

WATCH: Oklahoma OL Prospect Cooper Hackett Interview

Watch as Carson Field interviews Class of 2027 offensive lineman Cooper Hackett, a 5-star prospect from Fort Gibson, Oklahoma.

Carson Field

WATCH: Oklahoma OL Prospect Cooper Hackett Interview
WATCH: Oklahoma OL Prospect Cooper Hackett Interview /
In this story:

Cooper Hackett is the No. 1 player from Oklahoma in the Class of 2027, according to 247Sports, and on Friday, he attended OU's Brent Venables Football Camp.

A Fort Gibson, Oklahoma, native, Hackett is listed at 6-7 and 250 pounds. He has earned offers from Ohio State, Notre Dame, Texas A&M and Missouri.

Hackett praised the one-on-one instruction he got from Sooners offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh at the camp.

“I really liked the coaching from (offensive line coach Bill) Bedenbaugh, getting some one-on-one,” Hackett said. “I’m about to go tour the campus, so it’s going to be nice to see everything. I liked the experience and getting to talk to all these people.”

Hackett has already attended camps at Texas Tech and Arkansas, and he'll attend one at Florida next week.

feed

Published
Carson Field
CARSON FIELD

Carson Field has worked full-time in the sports media industry since 2020 in Colorado, Texas and Wyoming as well as nationally, and he has earned degrees from Arizona State University and Texas A&M University. When he isn’t covering the Sooners, he’s likely golfing, fishing or doing something else outdoors. Twitter: https://x.com/carsondfield

Home/Football