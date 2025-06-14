WATCH: Oklahoma OL Prospect Cooper Hackett Interview
Cooper Hackett is the No. 1 player from Oklahoma in the Class of 2027, according to 247Sports, and on Friday, he attended OU's Brent Venables Football Camp.
A Fort Gibson, Oklahoma, native, Hackett is listed at 6-7 and 250 pounds. He has earned offers from Ohio State, Notre Dame, Texas A&M and Missouri.
Hackett praised the one-on-one instruction he got from Sooners offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh at the camp.
“I really liked the coaching from (offensive line coach Bill) Bedenbaugh, getting some one-on-one,” Hackett said. “I’m about to go tour the campus, so it’s going to be nice to see everything. I liked the experience and getting to talk to all these people.”
Hackett has already attended camps at Texas Tech and Arkansas, and he'll attend one at Florida next week.