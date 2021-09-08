September 8, 2021
WATCH: Oklahoma OL Robert Congel Zoom 9/8

Oklahoma offensive lineman Robert Congel previews Saturday's Week 2 matchup with the Western Carolina Catamounts.
Watch Oklahoma offensive lineman Robert Congel's full media Zoom call from Wednesday, Sept. 8, as he talks the latest with the Sooners and previews their matchup with the Western Carolina Catamounts on Saturday. 

