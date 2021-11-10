Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    WATCH: Oklahoma OLB Nik Bonitto Zoom

    Oklahoma outside linebacker Nik Bonitto met with the media ahead of OU's Week 11 matchup with the Baylor Bears on Saturday.
    Watch Oklahoma outside linebacker Nik Bonitto's full media zoom from Wednesday, Nov. 10 ahead of the Sooners' Week 11 matchup with the Baylor Bears on Saturday in Waco, TX.

