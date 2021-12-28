Skip to main content
    December 28, 2021
    Publish date:

    WATCH: Oklahoma-Oregon Alamo Bowl Preview

    SI Sooners' Josh Callaway, John Hoover and Ryan Chapman preview Wednesday night's Oklahoma-Oregon matchup in the Valero Alamo Bowl.
    Author:

    Watch SI Sooners' Josh Callaway, John Hoover and Ryan Chapman preview Wednesday night's Valero Alamo Bowl matchup between the No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners and the No. 14 Oregon Ducks. 

