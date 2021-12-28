WATCH: Oklahoma-Oregon Alamo Bowl Preview

SI Sooners' Josh Callaway, John Hoover and Ryan Chapman preview Wednesday night's Oklahoma-Oregon matchup in the Valero Alamo Bowl.

Watch SI Sooners' Josh Callaway, John Hoover and Ryan Chapman preview Wednesday night's Valero Alamo Bowl matchup between the No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners and the No. 14 Oregon Ducks.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.