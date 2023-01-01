WATCH: Oklahoma Players Practice for Under Armour Game - Day 2

AllSooners is in Orlando for the Under Armour Next All-America Game, which includes a week of practice. Seven Oklahoma players are suiting up for Team Speed: DE P.J. Adebawore (No. 6 in black), QB Jackson Arnold (No. 11 in neon/white), DB Peyton Bowen (No. 22 in black), LB Lewis Carter (No. 4 in black), OL Cayden Green (No. 75 in white), DB Jacobe Johnson (No. 24 in black) and WR Jaquaize Pettaway (No. 6 in white).