    • November 29, 2021
    Publish date:

    WATCH: Oklahoma President Joe Harroz & AD Joe Castiglione Opening Statements

    Oklahoma president Joe Harroz Jr. and athletic director Joe Castiglione's opening statements from Monday, Nov. 29.
    Author:

    Watch Oklahoma president Joe Harroz Jr. and Joe Castiglione's full opening statements from Monday, Nov. 29 after the departure of head coach Lincoln Riley

