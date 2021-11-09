Skip to main content
    • November 9, 2021
    Publish date:

    WATCH: Oklahoma Press Conference Wrap - Baylor Week

    SI Sooners' Josh Callaway, John Hoover and Ryan Chapman break down Dennis Simmons and Alex Grinch's Tuesday press conferences ahead of Oklahoma's Week 11 matchup with Baylor.
    Author:

    Watch SI Sooners' Josh Callaway, John Hoover and Ryan Chapman recap Oklahoma assistant head coach Dennis Simmons and defensive coordinator Alex Grinch's press conferences from Tuesday afternoon ahead of the Sooners' Week 11 collision with Baylor set for Saturday in Waco, TX. 

