Skip to main content
    • November 16, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    WATCH: Oklahoma Press Conference Wrap - Iowa State Week

    SI Sooners' Josh Callaway, John Hoover and Ryan Chapman recap the Lincoln Riley and Alex Grinch press conferences ahead of OU-Iowa State.
    Author:

    Watch SI Sooners' Josh Callaway, John Hoover and Ryan Chapman recap Lincoln Riley and Alex Grinch's weekly press conferences from Tuesday, Nov. 16 ahead Oklahoma's battle with Iowa State on Saturday in Norman.

    Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

    Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

    Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

    Read More

    ISU Presser Recap
    Football

    WATCH: Oklahoma Press Conference Wrap - Iowa State Week

    48 seconds ago
    Caleb Kelly Post Baylor
    Football

    WATCH: Oklahoma LB Caleb Kelly Press Conference

    1 hour ago
    Woodi Washington Pre Iowa State
    Football

    WATCH: Oklahoma DB Woodi Washington Press Conference

    1 hour ago
    Alex Grinch 11-16 (Iowa State Week)
    Football

    WATCH: Oklahoma DC Alex Grinch Press Conference

    1 hour ago
    Lincoln Riley 11-16 (Iowa State Week)
    Football

    WATCH: Oklahoma HC Lincoln Riley Press Conference

    1 hour ago
    Riley presser
    Football

    Lincoln Riley Addresses Oklahoma's Flaws, Baylor Controversy, LSU Job

    1 hour ago
    Gerry Bohanon, Baylor Bears
    Football

    The Mental Errors That Buried Oklahoma Have Loomed All Season

    8 hours ago
    Brock Purdy, Breece Hall, Iowa State Cyclones
    Football

    Even off a Loss, Iowa State Still has the Recipe to Upset Oklahoma

    Nov 15, 2021