WATCH: Oklahoma Punter Luke Elzinga Converts Fourth-Down Pass to Bauer Sharp
The Sooners converted on a fourth-down fake punt in the first quarter of their Saturday night game at Mizzou.
Oklahoma senior punter Luke Elzinga completed a 43-yard pass to senior tight end Bauer Sharp late in the first quarter of the Sooners' conference road game at No. 24 Missouri on Saturday night.
Elzinga took the snap, appeared to be carrying the ball up the middle, then stepped up like he was taking a jump shot before rifling a pass to Sharp down the middle.
Sharp took the pass 34 yards, hurdling a Tigers defender en route to the 10-yard line. The red zone trip culminated in a Zach Schmit 40-yard field goal to put the Sooners ahead 3-0 early in the second quarter.
