Skip to main content

WATCH: Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel Interview

Watch Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel meet the press after practice on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022 to talk about the loss to WVU and Saturday's game vs. Oklahoma State.
Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (1)

Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma Sooners

Robert Spears Jennings
Football

Developing, Keeping Current Freshmen Class is Critical for Oklahoma's Future

By Ross Lovelace
Virginia shooting
Football

Oklahoma Coaches Offers Support, Sympathy After Shooting at Virginia

By John E. Hoover
Dillon Gabriel - WVU bench
Football

Why Getting to a Bowl Game, by Beating Oklahoma State First, is Now 'a Big Deal' for Oklahoma

By John E. Hoover
FB - Jeff Lebby, Bill Bedenbaugh
Football

Coach Speak: Oklahoma Preparing For Oklahoma State Challenge in the Trenches

By Ryan Chapman
11-14-22 Ted Roof (Pre-Oklahoma State)
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma DC Ted Roof Press Conference

By Josh Callaway
11-14-22 Jeff Lebby (Pre-Oklahoma State)
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma OC Jeff Lebby Press Conference

By Josh Callaway
DaShaun White, Texas Tech Red Raiders
Football

Oklahoma-Texas Tech Kickoff Time Announced

By Ryan Chapman
FB - Creed Humphrey
Football

Sooners in the NFL: Week 10

By Josh Callaway