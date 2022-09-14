Skip to main content

WATCH: Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel Interview

Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel met with the media on Tuesday night ahead of the Sooners' Week 3 matchup with Nebraska.

Watch Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel meet with the media on Tuesday, Sept. 13 ahead of the Sooners' Week 3 matchup with Nebraska on Saturday in Lincoln, NE.

