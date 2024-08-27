WATCH: Oklahoma Quarterback Jackson Arnold Interview

RANDALL SWEET
Randall is a recruiting analyst and staff writer at AllSooners focusing primarily on OU Football and the recruiting trail.
Working as a journalist, Randall has covered the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma City Thunder, and high school sports across the state.
A 2022 University of Oklahoma graduate, Randall hails from Lubbock, TX. While in college, Sweet wrote for the OU Daily in addition to working with Sooner Sports Pad and OU Nightly. Following his time at OU, Sweet served as the Communications Coordinator at Visit Oklahoma City before leaving to join the team at AllSooners. The West Texas native has bylines in the Norman Transcript and is a Staff Writer for Inside the Thunder.
Randall holds a bachelor’s degree in Journalism from the University of Oklahoma in Norman, OK.