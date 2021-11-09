Skip to main content
    November 9, 2021
    WATCH: Oklahoma RB Eric Gray Press Conference

    Watch as Oklahoma running back Eric Gary spoke to the media ahead of OU's contest with Baylor.
    Watch as Oklahoma running back Eric Gray spoke to the local media on Tuesday ahead of the Sooners' battle with the Baylor Bears on Saturday.

