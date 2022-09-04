WATCH: Oklahoma RB Eric Gray Postgame InterviewWatch Oklahoma Sooners running back Eric Gray meet the press after OU's 45-13 win over UTEP on Saturday.Author:John E. HooverPublish date:Sep 3, 2022 11:31 PM EDTScroll to ContinueRead MoreWATCH: Oklahoma-UTEP Postgame Wrap UpSep 3, 2022 10:56 PM EDTAfter Another Cancer Diagnosis, Oklahoma's Reggie Grimes' Big Day Was All for His GrandmaSep 3, 2022 10:53 PM EDTWATCH: Oklahoma's Reggie Grimes Postgame InterviewSep 3, 2022 10:53 PM EDTIn This Article (1)Oklahoma Sooners