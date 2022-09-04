Skip to main content

WATCH: Oklahoma RB Eric Gray Postgame Interview

Watch Oklahoma Sooners running back Eric Gray meet the press after OU's 45-13 win over UTEP on Saturday.
Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (1)

Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma Sooners

OU-UTEP Wrap Up
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma-UTEP Postgame Wrap Up

By Josh Callaway
Grimes UTEP
Football

After Another Cancer Diagnosis, Oklahoma's Reggie Grimes' Big Day Was All for His Grandma

By John E. Hoover
Reggie Grimes presser 1
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma's Reggie Grimes Postgame Interview

By John E. Hoover
Gavin Freeman UTEP postgame
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma WR Gavin Freeman Postgame Interview

By John E. Hoover
Danny Stutsman Post-UTEP (9-3-22)
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma LB Danny Stutsman's UTEP Postgame

By Ryan Chapman
9-3-22 Brent Venables (UTEP Post)
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Brent Venables UTEP Postgame

By Josh Callaway
Gavin Freeman UTEP 2
Football

Walk-On Gavin Freeman Enjoyed a 'Dream' Start to his Oklahoma Career on Saturday

By Ryan Chapman
9-3-22 Ted Roof (UTEP Post)
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma DC Ted Roof UTEP Postgame

By Josh Callaway