WATCH: Oklahoma RB Kennedy Brooks Zoom

Junior running back talks about exchanging knowledge with Tennessee transfer Eric Gray, why he's more confident this year and what he did during his opt-out season.
During a video press conference on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, Oklahoma junior running back Kennedy Brooks took questions from the media and opened up about why he opted out of the 2020 season, how he watched football, and his new partnership with Tennessee transfer RB Eric Gray and what he's learned from the former Vols star.

