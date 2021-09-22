September 22, 2021
WATCH: Oklahoma RB Kennedy Brooks Zoom

Oklahoma running back Kennedy Brooks previews Saturday's Week 4 matchup with the West Virginia Mountaineers.
Watch Oklahoma running back Kennedy Brooks' full media zoom call from Wednesday, Sept. 22 as he talks the latest with the Sooners and previews their matchup with the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday. 

