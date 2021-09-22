WATCH: Oklahoma RB Kennedy Brooks Zoom

Watch Oklahoma running back Kennedy Brooks' full media zoom call from Wednesday, Sept. 22 as he talks the latest with the Sooners and previews their matchup with the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday.

