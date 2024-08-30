WATCH: Oklahoma's Deion Burks Scores 14-Yard Touchdown Against Temple
Burks' TD completed a five-play, 43-yard drive for the Sooners' second score of the first quarter.
In this story:
Oklahoma quarterback Jackson Arnold hit receiver Deion on Burks in the end zone to complete a five-play, 43-yard drive that gave the Sooners a 14-0 lead in the first quarter of their season-opener against Temple.
The Sooners inherited possession following an Ethan Downs-forced fumble on Temple's first offensive possession of the game.
It was Arnold's second passing touchdown of the game. He connected with Bauer Sharp for a 14-yard score earlier in the first quarter.
Published