    • November 17, 2021
    WATCH: Oklahoma S Delarrin Turner-Yell Zoom

    Oklahoma safety Delarrin Turner-Yell met with the media on Wednesday ahead of the Sooners' Week 12 matchup with Iowa State.
    Watch Oklahoma safety Delarrin Turner-Yell's full media zoom call from Wednesday, Nov. 17 ahead of the Sooners' Week 12 matchup with the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday in Norman. 

