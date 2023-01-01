WATCH: Oklahoma Signee Jacobe Johnson Under Armour All-America Interview

WATCH: Oklahoma Signee Jacobe Johnson Under Armour All-America InterviewWatch the exclusive AllSooners interview with Sooners; 4-star defensive back (and wide receiver and small forward) from Under Armour All-America practice in Orlando.Author:John E. HooverPublish date:Jan 1, 2023 7:00 AM ESTScroll to ContinueRead MoreGALLERY: Oklahoma Signees Practice For Under Armour All-America GameDec 31, 2022 7:28 PM ESTWATCH: Oklahoma Players Practice for Under Armour Game - Day 1Dec 31, 2022 6:49 PM ESTWATCH: Oklahoma F Jacob Groves & F Jalen Hill Texas PostgameDec 31, 2022 5:15 PM ESTIn This Article (1)Oklahoma Sooners