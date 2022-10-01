WATCH: Oklahoma DC Ted Roof TCU Postgame Interview

Watch as Oklahoma defensive coordinator Ted Roof addressed the media following OU's 55-24 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs where the Sooner defense allowed 668 yards of total offense.

