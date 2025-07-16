All Sooners

WATCH: Oklahoma Sooners SEC Media Days Standup

Watch as Ryan Chapman and Carson Field recap the Sooners' appearance at SEC Media Days in Atlanta.

Carson Field, Ryan Chapman

ATLANTA — SEC Media Days is a sign that football isn't far off.

Oklahoma made its annual appearance at the conference's media frenzy, hosted at the College Football Hall of Fame and Omni Hotel, on Wednesday. The Sooners are just over a month away from their 2025 season opener against Illinois State on Saturday, Aug. 30.

Coach Brent Venables, defensive end R Mason Thomas, safety Robert Spears-Jennings and quarterback John Mateer represented the Sooners in Atlanta.

After Oklahoma's players and head coach spent the day fielding questions about the upcoming season, the transfer portal, last year's results and more, Sooners on SI's Ryan Chapman and Carson Field recapped the day.

