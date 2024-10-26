WATCH: Oklahoma TE Bauer Sharp Toe-Taps Touchdown Haul From Arnold
The Sooners tight end scored OU's first touchdown late in the first quarter Saturday morning.
In this story:
OXFORD, Miss. — Oklahoma redshirt-junior tight end Bauer Sharp caught his second touchdown of the season Saturday morning, an 11-yard haul from Jackson Arnold late in the first quarter of the Sooners' road test at No. 18 Ole Miss.
Sharp's touchdown reception completed an eight-play, 60-yard drive. Arnold took the snap and looked right before the pocket collapsed and forced him to step left, where he spied an open Sharp running a corner towards the back pocket. Arnold lofted it. Sharp met it at its apex before landing on both feet in-bounds.
Published