Skip to main content

WATCH: Oklahoma TE Brayden Willis FSU Postgame Interview

Oklahoma Sooners tight end Brayden Willis meets the press after OU's 35-32 loss to Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl on Dec. 29, 2022.
Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (1)

Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma Sooners

12-29-22 Woodi Washington (Cheez-It Postgame)
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma CB Woodi Washington Florida State Postgame

By Josh Callaway
12-29-22 Oklahoma Cheez-It Bowl Postgame
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma Cheez-It Bowl Postgame

By Josh Callaway
12-29-22 Ted Roof (Cheez-It Postgame)
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma DC Ted Roof Florida State Postgame

By Josh Callaway
Jovantae Barnes Post-FSU
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma RB Jovantae Barnes Florida State Postgame Interview

By Ryan Chapman
Jalil Farooq Post-FSU
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma WR Jalil Farooq Florida State Postgame Interview

By Ryan Chapman
Jeff Lebby Post-FSU
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma OC Jeff Lebby Florida State Postgame Interview

By Ryan Chapman
Robert Congel Post-FSU
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma C Robert Congel Florida State Postgame Interview

By Ryan Chapman
FB - Jovantae Barnes, Florida State Seminoles, Cheez-It Bowl
Football

Three Takeaways From Oklahoma's 35-32 Loss to Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl

By Ryan Chapman