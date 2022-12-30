WATCH: Oklahoma TE Brayden Willis FSU Postgame Interview

WATCH: Oklahoma TE Brayden Willis FSU Postgame InterviewOklahoma Sooners tight end Brayden Willis meets the press after OU's 35-32 loss to Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl on Dec. 29, 2022.Author:John E. HooverPublish date:Dec 29, 2022 11:24 PM ESTScroll to ContinueRead MoreWATCH: Oklahoma CB Woodi Washington Florida State PostgameDec 29, 2022 11:14 PM ESTWATCH: Oklahoma Cheez-It Bowl PostgameDec 29, 2022 11:07 PM ESTWATCH: Oklahoma DC Ted Roof Florida State PostgameDec 29, 2022 11:06 PM ESTIn This Article (1)Oklahoma Sooners