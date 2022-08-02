Skip to main content

WATCH: Oklahoma TE Coach Joe Jon Finley Media Day Press Conference

Oklahoma tight end coach Joe Jon Finley met with the media at OU Media Day on Tuesday morning in Norman.

Watch Oklahoma tight end coach Joe Jon Finley meet with the media at OU Media Day on Tuesday, August 2 at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman. 

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (1)

Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma Sooners

8-2-22 Todd Bates (OU Media Day)
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma DL Coach Todd Bates Media Day Press Conference

By Josh Callaway36 minutes ago
8-2-22 Bill Bedenbaugh (OU Media Day)
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma OL Coach Bill Bedenbaugh Media Day Press Conference

By Josh Callaway1 hour ago
8-2-22 Ted Roof (OU Media Day)
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma DC Ted Roof Press Conference

By Josh Callaway3 hours ago
Venables MD 1
Football

'We don't need anyone to be Superman:' Oklahoma Shifting the Defensive Mindset

By Ross Lovelace3 hours ago
8-2-22 Brent Venables (OU Media Day)
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Brent Venables Press Conference

By Josh Callaway4 hours ago
8-2-22 Jeff Lebby (OU Media Day)
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma OC Jeff Lebby Press Conference

By Josh Callaway4 hours ago
8-2-22 Dillon Gabriel (OU Media Day)
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel Press Conference

By Josh Callaway4 hours ago
Andrew Raym OU Media Day (8-2-22)
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma C Andrew Raym's Media Day Press Conference

By Ryan Chapman4 hours ago