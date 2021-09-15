September 15, 2021
WATCH: Oklahoma TE/H-Back Jeremiah Hall Zoom 9/15

Oklahoma tight end/h-back Jeremiah Hall previews Saturday's Week 3 matchup with the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
Watch Oklahoma tight end/h-back Jeremiah Hall's full media zoom call from Wednesday, Sept. 15 as he talks the latest with the Sooners and previews their matchup with the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday. 

