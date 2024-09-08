All Sooners

WATCH: Oklahoma TE Jake Roberts Scores First Touchdown as Sooner

The Sooners TE played prep football at nearby Norman North High School.

Nov 25, 2023; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears tight end Jake Roberts (86) runs after the catch past West Virginia Mountaineers safety Aubrey Burks (2) during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
NORMAN — Oklahoma fifth-year transfer tight end Jake Roberts caughta his first career touchdown in a Sooners uniform during the second quarter of the Sooners' home game against Houston on Saturday night.

Jackson Arnold threw his second touchdown of the game to Roberts on a seam route from the 11-yard line to put the Sooners ahead 14-3 with 12-and-a-half minutes left in the second quarter.

Roberts, an alumnus of nearby Norman North High School, started his collegitate career at North Texas, where he played from 2020-22 before transferring to Baylor for the 2023 season.

