WATCH: Oklahoma TE Jake Roberts Scores First Touchdown as Sooner
The Sooners TE played prep football at nearby Norman North High School.
NORMAN — Oklahoma fifth-year transfer tight end Jake Roberts caughta his first career touchdown in a Sooners uniform during the second quarter of the Sooners' home game against Houston on Saturday night.
Jackson Arnold threw his second touchdown of the game to Roberts on a seam route from the 11-yard line to put the Sooners ahead 14-3 with 12-and-a-half minutes left in the second quarter.
Roberts, an alumnus of nearby Norman North High School, started his collegitate career at North Texas, where he played from 2020-22 before transferring to Baylor for the 2023 season.
