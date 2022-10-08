Skip to main content

WATCH: Oklahoma Texas Postgame Press Conference

Head coach Brent Venables, quarterback Davis Beville, tight end Brayden Willis, linebacker David Ugwoegbu and defensive end Reggie Grimes met with the media following OU's 49-0 loss to Texas.

Watch Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables, quarterback Davis Beville, tight end Brayden Willis, linebacker David Ugwoegbu and defensive end Reggie Grimes meet with the media following the Sooners' 49-0 loss to the Texas Longhorns on Saturday, Oct. 8 in Dallas. 

Oklahoma Sooners
