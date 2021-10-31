Skip to main content
    • October 31, 2021
    WATCH: Oklahoma-Texas Tech Postgame Wrap Up

    SI Sooners' Josh Callaway, John Hoover and Ryan Chapman recap Oklahoma's 52-21 win over Texas Tech.
    Watch SI Sooners' Josh Callaway, John Hoover and Ryan Chapman break down No. 4 Oklahoma's 52-21 win over Texas Tech to move to 9-0 on the season.

