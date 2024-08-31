WATCH: Oklahoma WR Deion Burks Catches Second TD in Sooners Debut
Hello, Deion Burks.
Burks, a junior wide receiver, already caught a pair of touchdowns in his first game with Oklahoma after transferring from Purdue this past offseason.
For the second one, sophomore quarterback Jackson Arnold connected with Burks for an 8-yard score with 5:28 left in the first half to put the Sooners up 27-0 after the successful PAT. Burks got open from the slot in the corner of the end zone before making the diving catch.
Burks' first Sooner TD was a 14-yarder from Arnold near the end of the first quarter. At this rate, Burks is averaging a score a quarter as a Sooner.
His second TD capped a five-play, 44-yard drive for OU. After that second score, Burks already has three catches for 25 yards and the two scores, plus three carries for 14 yards, still in the first half.