Skip to main content

WATCH: Oklahoma WR Drake Stoops Interview

Watch Oklahoma wide receiver Drake Stoops meet the press after practice on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022.
Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (1)

Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma Sooners

Brayden Willis Pre-Kansas (10-10-22)
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma TE Brayden Willis Interview

By Ryan Chapman
FB - Davis Beville, Keondre Coburn, Texas Longhorns
Football

Oklahoma's Jeff Lebby Doesn't Believe In 'Gamer' Theory for Backup QBs

By Ryan Chapman
FB - Keondre Coburn, Davis Beville, Texas Longhorns
Football

Coach Speak: Oklahoma Needs Third Down Improvement to Help Shake Skid

By Ryan Chapman
10-10-22 Ted Roof (Pre-Kansas)
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma DC Ted Roof Press Conference

By Josh Callaway
10-10-22 Jeff Lebby (Pre-Kansas)
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma OC Jeff Lebby Press Conference

By Josh Callaway
USATSI_19204066
Football

Oklahoma OC Jeff Lebby Explains Sooners' QB Situation Against Texas

By John E. Hoover
FB - Rhamondre Stevenson
Football

Sooners in the NFL: Week 5

By Josh Callaway
Bob Stoops - Brent Venables-HORIZ
Football

COLUMN: Brent Venables, Oklahoma Fans Have New Appreciation for Bob Stoops' Consistency

By John E. Hoover