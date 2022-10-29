Skip to main content

WATCH: Oklahoma WR Jalil Farooq Iowa State Postgame

Watch as Oklahoma wide receiver Jalil Farooq spoke with the media following OU's 27-13 victory over Iowa State.

Watch as Oklahoma wide receiver Jalil Farooq recapped the Sooners' 27-13 win over the Iowa State Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium. Farooq finished the contest with four catches for 74 yards and a touchdown. 

