WATCH: Oklahoma WR Jalil Farooq Iowa State Postgame

Watch as Oklahoma wide receiver Jalil Farooq recapped the Sooners' 27-13 win over the Iowa State Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium. Farooq finished the contest with four catches for 74 yards and a touchdown.

