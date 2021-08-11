WATCH: Oklahoma WR Mike Woods Zoom

Sports Illustrated home
Junior wideout talks about why coming to OU was "a no-brainer" from Arkansas, the influence his dad still has on his football career and why he doesn't wait for contact.
During a video press conference on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, Oklahoma junior wide receiver Mike Woods took questions from the media and opened up about why Oklahoma was the right place for him after playing three seasons at Arkansas, what he brings to the receiver corps and why he plays so physical.

