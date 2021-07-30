Sports Illustrated home
Watch: OU President Harroz and AD Castiglione's Comments from Regents Meeting

The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents unanimously approved the school's conference transition to the SEC.
University of Oklahoma president Joseph Harroz Jr. and athletic director Joe Castiglione discuss why they didn't bring Oklahoma State with them to the SEC and provide more context to the landscape-altering conference transition. 

