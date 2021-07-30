Watch: OU President Harroz and AD Castiglione's Comments from Regents Meeting

The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents unanimously approved the school's conference transition to the SEC.

University of Oklahoma president Joseph Harroz Jr. and athletic director Joe Castiglione discuss why they didn't bring Oklahoma State with them to the SEC and provide more context to the landscape-altering conference transition.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.