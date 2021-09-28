September 28, 2021
WATCH: Press Conference Wrap - Kansas State Week

SI Sooners' Josh Callaway, John Hoover and Ryan Chapman break down Lincoln Riley and Alex Grinch's Tuesday press conference ahead of Oklahoma's Week 5 matchup with Kansas State.
Watch SI Sooners' Josh Callaway, John Hoover and Ryan Chapman recap Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley and defensive coordinator Alex Grinch's press conferences from Tuesday afternoon ahead of the Sooners' Week 5 collision with Kansas State set for Saturday in Manhattan.

