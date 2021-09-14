September 14, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballSoftballOther SoonersSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE

WATCH: Press Conference Wrap - Nebraska Week

SI Sooners' Josh Callaway, Ryan Chapman and John Hoover break down Lincoln Riley and Alex Grinch's Tuesday press conference ahead of Oklahoma's Week 3 matchup with Nebraska.
Author:
Publish date:

Watch SI Sooners' Josh Callaway, Ryan Chapman and John Hoover recap Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley and defensive coordinator Alex Grinch's press conferences from Tuesday afternoon ahead of the Sooners' Week 3 collision with Nebraska set for Saturday in Norman. 

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Nebraska Presser Recap
Football

WATCH: Press Conference Wrap - Nebraska Week

Alex Grinch 9-14 (Nebraska Week)
Football

WATCH: Alex Grinch Press Conference

Eric Gray 8-31
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma RB Eric Gray Zoom

Kennedy Brooks - Tulane
Football

Lincoln Log: OU Striving to Maintain Focus and Lean on Brooks vs. 'Huskers

Lincoln Riley 9-14 (Nebraska Week)
Football

WATCH: Lincoln Riley Press Conference 9/14

DO NOT USE
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma DL Reggie Grimes Zoom

Lincoln Riley
Football

Oklahoma Coach Lincoln Riley Trying to Keep Nebraska Matchup in Perspective

Billy Bowman - WCU-CROP
Football

Oklahoma's '21 Freshman Class, Challenged Like No Other, Has Exceeded Expectations So Far