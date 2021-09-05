WATCH: Tulane Game Wrap Up

Josh Callaway, Ryan Chapman and John Hoover break down Oklahoma's 40-35 win over Tulane.

Watch SI Sooners' Josh Callaway, Ryan Chapman and John Hoover break down Oklahoma's 40-35 season-opening win over the Tulane Green Wave on Saturday, Sept. 4.

