SI.com
AllSooners
HomeFootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
Search

Mustang vs. Norman North postponed to Saturday; Weatherford at Chickasha cancelled

Parker Thune

Tonight's primetime tilt between Mustang and Norman North has been postponed to 7 p.m. Saturday, which means 2023 ATH and Oklahoma target Jacobe Johnson will have to wait another day for a return to full-tilt action.

Meanwhile, Ethan Downs and Weatherford had planned to travel to Chickasha tonight, but the game was pulled off the schedule last night due to a slew of positive COVID-19 tests.

No makeup date has been announced.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

OU-Kansas State: Three keys to the game

Three keys to the Oklahoma Sooners' game with Kansas State

John. E. Hoover

Lincoln Riley today: Very confident Sooners will play; coaching contingencies are in place; black stripe added to the helmet for this game

OU coach says team will wear a black "unity" stripe on its helmet for this game

John. E. Hoover

by

Soonerclause

OU-Kansas State: One big thing

One big thing about the Oklahoma Sooners' game with Kansas State

John. E. Hoover

Preps Primer: Postponements shelve Shettron, Horn on Friday, but Johnson and others in action

Oklahoma Sooners in-state targets ready for another week of Friday night lights

Parker Thune

Sooners drop volleyball opener to Texas

Oklahoma Sooners drop volleyball opener to Texas Longhorns

By SI Staff

2020 Vision: Bob Stoops' coaching staff had a powerful bond but checked their egos at the door

Oklahoma Sooners 2000 national championship was fueled by talented assistants

John. E. Hoover

CB Jaden Davis hit the freshman wall, but Alex Grinch has 'been impressed' with him in 2020

Oklahoma Sooners CB Jaden Davis hit a wall during his freshman season but seems over it now

John. E. Hoover

SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 14

Sports Illustrated podcast on the Oklahoma Sooners

John. E. Hoover

Riley impressed with growth in secondary, says "I’m excited about them"

Oklahoma Sooners head coach expresses optimism for continued improvement in defensive backfield

Parker Thune

Why Pat Fields earned the nod as the Sooners' lone defensive captain

Oklahoma Sooners junior safety commands respect of his teammates and coaches both on and off the field; Jaden Davis says "I believe Pat is an amazing leader"

Parker Thune