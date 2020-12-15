What makes ISU's defense so good? It's the scheme, it's the coaches and it's the players

Matt Campbell and Lincoln Riley, who meet Saturday for the Big 12 title, are 2-2 head-to-head after the Cyclones beat OU in Ames earlier this year

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley has lorded over the Big 12 Conference in his four seasons, compiling a preposterous 33-5 record and winning the league championship in each of his first three years.

Over all but two teams, that is: Kansas State and Iowa State.

Riley is just 4-4 against the Wildcats and Cyclones — 1-3 in the last two seasons.

One primary reason has been those teams’ brand of defense: a fundamentally sound scheme, a fearless, stand-your-ground mentality, and sure tackling.

Nothing disrupts Riley’s big-play offense quite like a good defense.

He’ll get another shot at Iowa State on Saturday in the Big 12 Championship Game in Arlington, TX, but he’ll need to solve head coach Matt Campbell and defensive coordinator Jon Heacock’s defensive expertise and the players' aptitude.

“It’s good coaches, it’s a good scheme and a lot of good players who’ve played a lot of ball,” Riley said.

While Campbell has done more with less in recruiting, Riley wants to make it clear that this Iowa State defense is hardly script for the Hallmark Channel.

“This isn't some ‘Rudy’ story,” Riley said. “I mean, this is not some, ‘Well, they're just finding a way with bad players.’ They have good players. And they have had good players. And that's obviously to their credit. They've done a great job developing those guys.”

Oklahoma scored 30 points on all those good players in Ames back on Oct. 3, but the Sooners still lost the game largely because those good players made plays on OU’s final two possessions — first by sacking Spencer Rattler, then by intercepting him. Iowa State’s offense then rallied the Cyclones to a 37-30 victory.

Iowa State ranks second in the Big 12 in rushing defense (103.1 yards per game, 15 behind No. 1 Oklahoma), and ranks second in scoring defense (21.3 points per game, just ahead of the 22.0 allowed by No. 3 OU). The Cyclones’ total defense ranking is third in the Big 12 (338.1 yards per game, just 16 behind No. 2 OU).

“No, they’ve done a great job,” Riley said. “That staff has done as good a job as anybody in the country over the last several years. They’ve found something that works for them and they’ve got a unique scheme that they coach very well and you can tell they know the ins and outs of it and they’ve got a bunch of guys that play it well, (who) you can tell believe in it.”

Back in 2017, Heacock was dissatisfied with how the Cyclones were playing in his traditional four-man front. So, after three games and during an open date, Heacock junked his scheme in favor of a three-man front that features five defensive backs, three safeties and frequently drops eight men into coverage.

After losing 17-7 to Texas with it, the Cyclones came to Norman and shocked the Sooners 38-31 — the first loss of Riley’s head coaching career.

OU gained 513 total yards and scored 31 points that day, but Baker Mayfield was unsure where to throw the football and, on the Sooners’ final possession, an Oklahoma offense loaded with NFL talent generated just 17 yards and didn't come close to scoring.

Heacock has described making such changes as having “courage.”

“Check your ego at the door and have enough courage — I think coach is right — you have to have courage to make those decisions,” Campbell said.

While Iowa State has certainly enjoyed a brief run of almost unprecedented success in five years under Campbell, he said this week that the end of last season — a 27-17 loss to Kansas State and a 44-9 loss to Notre Dame in the Camping World Bowl — was the impetus to create even more change on a foundational level.

“I just felt like we had learned a lot, and we maybe weren’t exactly where we wanted to be,” Campbell said.

He tasked the coaching staff with asking the players what they felt was going well and what wasn’t. The idea was to “reflect, understand what we did well and what we didn’t do well, and how we move ourselves forward,” Campbell said.

“We learned a lot of good things from our kids and had a phenomenal conversation with our coaching staff. … Without their input and their leadership, we wouldn’t have had the ability make some of the right decisions and the right changes and tweaks that we made in this program.”

He said the players had “a really strong, unified opinion” of the both the positives and the negatives, and the result is a trip to the Big 12 title game.

Iowa State’s offense has been good this year. Sophomore Breece Hall leads the nation in rushing yards and junior Charlie Kolar is getting mention for All-American honors on possibly the nation’s best tight end unit, and junior quarterback Brock Purdy is continuing to electrify fans and assault the school record book.

But this Iowa State team is built on its nasty defensive reputation.

At least three and possibly four players are a virtual lock for first-team All-Big 12 honors, and defensive end JaQuan Bailey is the frontrunner for Big 12 defensive player of the year.

Bailey ranks fifth in the Big 12 with 7.0 quarterback sacks and is fourth with 13.0 tackles for loss. He’s also tied for the league lead with two fumbles recovered. He owns the school record for career sacks and leads the team with 47 career starts.

Defensive end Will McDonald ranks second in the Big 12 with 8.5 sacks and is eighth with 11 TFLs.

Linebacker Mike Rose is fourth in the conference with 81 tackles, ninth with 10 TFLs, 20th with six passes defensed tied for first with four interceptions.

And strong safety Greg Eisworth is a two-time All-Big 12 defender with 41 tackles, four PBUs and an interception this season.

Others, like cornerback Tayvonn Kyle (six PBUs, one INT), cornerback Anthony Johnson (four PBUs, 33 tackles), linebacker O’Rien Vance (57 tackles, 4.5 TFL, one sack), defensive tackle Enyi Uwazurike (eight TFLs, three sacks), linebacker Jake Hummel (65 tackles, four TFLs, 3 PBUs) and safety Isheem Young (44 tackles, three PBUs, one pick) have all been productive.

“Getting the Bailey kid back for them (instead of his leaving for the NFL) was huge this year,” Riley said. “He’s such a really good, experienced player. Guys like him, Eisworth and some of those guys — kinda feels like we’ve been playing against those same guys for like 10 years. And they’re good players, man. They are. Rose, all those guys, obviously, are really, really good players. Got good players in the secondary, linebackers, everywhere. They have good talent.”

Riley’s not overselling their experience. There are 286 career starts on the Iowa State defensive two-deep. (Oklahoma’s no slouch here, with 265 career starts by the defense.)

But while talent and experience can take a defense so far, Heacock’s scheme — and Campbell’s relentlessly positive mentality for players to be the best they can be and improve just a little every single day — makes a massive difference in who Iowa State is defensively.

“They are definitely a very talented defense and their scheme is a lot different than a lot of people play, implementing that three-safety defense,” said OU receiver Drake Stoops. “… They are great at all levels. In their run fits, their third safety — that ‘robber’ (Young) — he comes downhill and he’s ready to hit. That’s definitely one thing that stands out. They will be a tough matchup and we're looking forward to it.”

Said OU center Creed Humphrey, “they’re really sound in what they do. They run their defense really well. They have talented players. They know what they’re doing. They play really hard. It’s a fun challenge to play them.

“I think it’s a mix (of talent and scheme),” Humphrey said. “They have a ton of talented players on that defense, for sure. Their coaching staff does a great job of game planning and scheming. They do just a really good job of running what they run. They do a great job of running their assignments.”

“When you combine some really good players, experience, good schemes and coaches,” Riley said, “you’re going to be pretty good on defense. And they obviously have been.”

