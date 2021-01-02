Which Oklahoma seniors will return in 2021?

"The majority" have been given an invitation to take advantage of the NCAA's eligibility waiver, but some may be ready to just move on to the next phase of their lives

Creed Humphrey’s NFL future is clear. Tre Brown made up his mind. Tre Norwood’s decision to leave surprised more than a few people.

Ronnie Perkins, Perrion Winfrey and a few other Oklahoma juniors are on the clock.

But what about the seniors?

While much of OU's immediate future hinges on what a small group of juniors decides about the NFL, does Oklahoma have many members of the 2020 senior class who will take advantage of the NCAA’s eligibility waiver for this year and come back next year?

Well, yes.

“The majority of our seniors, we’ve extended the opportunity for them to join us again next year,” coach Lincoln Riley said Friday.

Like always, Riley chose his words carefully: the majority.

“The majority of seniors that we have are great kids,” Riley said, “and have been really good contributors to the program.”

Linebacker Jon-Michael Terry is a fifth-year senior who clearly can play a big role next year. Terry had the best year of his career in 2020 after coming back from a gruesome leg injury last season. Terry finished with 22 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, a sack and two quarterback hurries.

Left tackle Erik Swenson is another fifth-year senior who can opt-in in 2021. Swenson is a seasoned two-year starter who struggled at times in pass protection but obviously gives o-line coach Bill Bedenbaugh the ability to develop versatility at other positions.

Linebacker Bryan Mead is another fifth-year senior who has provided quality backup reps and special teams snaps the last two years. Mead played in all 11 games and had 27 tackles, including half a sack.

And defensive tackle LaRon Stokes is a senior who transferred last year from junior college. He was the Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year in 2019 after contributing 15 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and half a sack. This year, Stokes battled injuries, played in just eight games and made 10 tackles, including 2.5 tackles for loss with two QB hurries.

Riley would welcome those four back with open arms. If they want to come back, that is.

The rest — who can say?

Receivers Theo Howard and Obi Obialo have the same opportunity to return to OU if they want, but their productivity was minimal in 2020. Obialo, a transfer from Marshall, played in just two games and didn’t record any stats. Howard played in 10 games and compiled 163 receiving yards on 13 catches.

Defensive back Chanse Sylvie, who was a top backup in 2017, played in all 11 games this season, mostly on special teams.

Offensive lineman Finley Felix played in just five games as a backup in 2019 but only got in one game this year (Florida).

Former walk-ons like quarterback Tanner Shafer and receiver/holder Spencer Jones can return if they want — but it’s believed they agreed to just one-year scholarships until they graduate (Jones got his scholarship in December, Shafer got his in February).

And walk-ons are afforded the same opportunity to come back — if they want to continue to pay their own tuition and fees.

“Like anything, you’ve got a bunch of different guys in different situations,” Riley said, “and these guys are having to make a decision that nobody anticipated them having to make. And it is unique.

“But I do anticipate we’ll have a handful of those guys rejoin the team. But a lot of these guys were planning on — before this year and all that happened — planning on going into the next phase of their life, whether that involved football or not. That’s changed. But I do believe we’ll have some guys take advantage of it and continue to be in the program for another year.”