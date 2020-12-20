Who's in, who's out for Sooners and Gators?

For the first time since Lincoln Riley was named the head coach of the Oklahoma Sooners, he will not be coaching his team in the College Football Playoff.

With no further championship aspirations this season, Riley could deal with a new challenge he hasn’t had to face in years past — player opt-outs.

There is no word yet if any Sooners will forgo the Cotton Bowl at this point, Riley said Sunday on a joint media conference call with Florida coach Dan Mullen.

“This is our off day,” Riley said. “Just got back (from Arlington) so I hadn’t had a chance to see our players yet, so we’ll see how that plays out. Too early to say right now for us.”



The Gators have already had a key contributor opt-out of the Cotton Bowl in tight end Kyle Pitts. Racking up 770 yards and 12 touchdowns on 43 receptions this season, the junior standout has put himself in position to be taken early in the first round of the NFL Draft.

“(Opting out) was something we discussed actually when he was injured two weeks ago,” Mullen said. “I gave him a lot of credit for working his tail off to get healthy enough to play last night’s (SEC Championship game), he had a huge game.”

More players could decide to skip the Cotton Bowl game in the future, but for now, players are just meeting with their families and exploring their options, Mullen said.

“I think everybody’s just trying to catch their breath here for 24 hours,” Mullen said. “I don’t have any other reports of who will or will not play the bowl game for us.”

Mullen also pointed to former Gators corner Chauncey Gardner-Johnson as an example of a guy who helped his future prospects by playing in the bowl game. Gardner-Johnson recorded five tackles and a pick-six on his way to being named player of the game in Florida’s 41-15 rout of the Michigan Wolverines in the 2018 Peach Bowl.

Florida’s potential candidates for skipping the bowl game could be senior wide receiver duo Kadarius Toney and Trevon Grimes. If the pair decided to move on to the draft process, the Gators would be without their top three pass catchers from the season.

Toney led the way for the Gators with 70 catches for 984 yards and 10 touchdowns. Grimes added 589 yards and nine scores on 38 catches this season.

Ronnie Perkins and Rhamondre Stevenson could be names from OU who are thinking about the future. After serving five-game suspensions to start the season, both Perkins and Stevenson have NFL aspirations after their days on the Oklahoma sidelines come to a close.

Perkins was clearly the emotional leader of the defense, and added 20 tackles and 5.5 sacks once he returned to the lineup. Stevenson was a spark to the Sooners run game, leading the team in rushing yards for the season with 478 yards.

One man who won’t be on the sidelines for the Sooners during the Cotton Bowl will be Shane Beamer.

The Big 12 Championship was the last game he served on staff before moving on to his new job in charge of the South Carolina Gamecocks, Riley said. For now, Oklahoma has not determined who will replace him for the Cotton Bowl.

“A lot of capable people here on the staff, but no I haven’t fully made that decision yet,” Riley said.

With just 10 days until the Sooners and Gators are set to meet, plenty of decisions still loom over the matchup.

