Why Oklahoma is Opting In

Kennedy Brooks’ decision to not play football this season — he “opted out” of 2020 last week — created multiple dilemmas for Oklahoma’s offense.

But it created questions throughout the Sooners’ roster as well.

Like, “Should I?” And, “Who’s next?”

“I mean, you know he has his reasons,” said OU receiver Charleston Rambo. “But we just gotta go with the flow, go with what we have. That’s between him and God. It’s his decision.”

The news came a week ago Sunday, just one day after coach Lincoln Riley revealed in a video press conference that Brooks had reported to camp in the best shape of his life.

That Brooks couldn’t come to terms with the risk-reward of possibly playing a season shortened by Coronavirus makes sense on an individual level. A college running back with NFL aspirations has to consider the amount of physical punishment his body takes. Brooks has to weigh his ability to maximize his earning potential at the next level against playing one last college season scholarship and stipend money.

The Sooner with the highest NFL upside, however, already has told the NFL it can wait, and he said Friday that he intends play as much college football as he can while it’s still ahead of him.

“There was never really any thought of me opting out,” center Creed Humphrey said. “I came back to play this fall. That’s my goal and that’s what I plan to do no matter what. So I never thought about opting out or anything.”

In the context of thousands of players from around the nation getting the game taken away from them when their respective conferences decided not to play in 2020 — most will attempt to play in the spring — Rambo was asked how important football is to him.

“It’s very important,” he said. “But a lot of guys, it’s their way out. A lot of guys, it’s their way (of removing themselves) from other bad decision-making.

“Football is just a whole different life. A lot of people don’t see what football players go through to put on to do this on the field. We sacrifice a lot. So just being able to play the game, I’m gonna continue to play. That’s why I’m not opting out or nothing. I love the game of football. It’s always been there. So just, why not keep going?”

To that end, Humphrey said he and others were trying to step up as leaders to keep their teammates accountable away from the football facility. After a month of perfect test results, the Sooners spent last week away from football and their actions resulted in nine positive COVID-19 tests.

That can’t happen if the Sooners want to play this season.

“Yeah, it’s extremely important for leaders on this team to really step up and police it ourselves, along with the coaches,” Humphrey said. “Because at the end of the day, if they hear a leader talking about and being serious about it, they’re gonna be more inclined to follow it too. So not only are they hearing it from the coaches, they’re hearing it from players, too.

“You know, our mentality this whole fall camp has been we’re planning on playing. We’re gonna bust our butts every single day like we’re gonna have a season.

“And once the news came out that we’re planning to go ahead, the Big 12’s planning to go ahead, it really didn’t come as like a bit, ‘Oh crap, now we’ve got to start busting our butts.’ We were doing that before.”

Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said the regimented football mentality has been something the team has leaned on throughout.

“One of the lines we’ve used over the years that is certainly even more pertinent in the current climate,” Grinch said. “I said to the guys today, ‘I’m a football coach today, and you’re a football player. For the next two hours, guess what? We just opted in. So let’s attack it.’

“Right now there’s a practice tomorrow scheduled. So you kind of just keep that singular focus, which has always been the best approach — obviously now more than ever.”

As for Brooks, Rambo insisted that his teammates aren’t resentful about his decision.

“We’re with him on everything,” Rambo said. “He’s no different than what he was if he played with us. Opting out doesn’t make him no different than what he’s been doing. That’s still our brother, regardless.”

