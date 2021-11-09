Why Oklahoma Sees Familiarity in Baylor

Whether it's a hard-hitting defense or a big-play offense, there are fingerprints of both Matt Rhule and Dave Aranda on this year's Bears squad.

NORMAN — Baylor’s coaching staff changed last year. Baylor’s identity did not.

While Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch has his mind on stopping a powerful running game and an explosive passing game, the Sooners’ offensive coaching staff is faced with “one of the brightest defensive coaches … in the game of football, period” this week in Baylor head coach Dave Aranda.

Those were the sentiments of OU associate head coach Dennis Simmons on Tuesday during the Sooners’ weekly news briefing.

With head coach Lincoln Riley tending to a “matter” that prevented him from attending his weekly press conference, Simmons — Riley’s top aide and the Sooners’ outside receivers coach — stepped up.

Simmons said the foundation that Matt Rhule laid in his three seasons in Waco — taking the program from 1-11 in 2017 to 11-3 in 2019 — set a high standard, and Aranda has already begun to live up to that standard in his two seasons since arriving from LSU.

“Baylor, ever since I’ve come back into the Big 12 Conference, has been a team that gives you problems defensively,” Simmons said. “Coach Rhule and his staff, they created some situations for us. … (Aranda) is gonna have some wrinkles that will be a struggle for us as we go into this game Saturday — just like he did last year.”

The Bears were just 2-7 in Aranda’s first season replacing Rhule, who left for the NFL’s Carolina Panthers. But opponents are eager to write that off as a byproduct of the uneven pandemic season. As teams coped with COVID-19 disruptions, Baylor’s roster was hit particularly hard last season.

Against Baylor in Norman, Oklahoma’s offense put up some of its humblest numbers of the 2020 season.

This year, expect more of the same.

No. 4-ranked OU (9-0 overall, 6-0 Big 12 Conference) visits Baylor (7-2, 4-2) in Waco, an 11 a.m. kickoff at McLane Stadium.

COVID aside, Aranda — who coordinated the LSU defense that beat OU 62-28 in the College Football Playoff two years ago — has been masterful at continuing the rebuild that Rhule started.

On defense, the Bears present two of the Big 12’s most active defenders in linebacker Terrel Bernard and nickelback Jalen Pitre. Baylor’s defensive numbers run consistently in the league’s top three.

And on offense, a thunderous running game featuring Abram Smith and Trestan Ebner and a dangerous downfield passing game with quarterback Gerry Bohanon and wideouts Tyquan Thornton and R.J. Sneed looks an awful lot like Rhule’s offenses.

“Well, I think that’s a very accurate observation,” Grinch said.

“The record wasn’t what they wanted it to be a year ago, but over the last two seasons, playing three times — I don’t remember the easy game — and you mentioned the different staffs along the way.



“But, a commitment to running the football, the ability to run the football … the opportunity for explosive plays through the air — and that’s against every opponent, not just one week or versus certain looks.”

The Sooners own the nation’s longest winning streak at 17 games, own a 28-3 series lead and have beaten the Bears seven years in a row.

Coming off last week’s open date, OU is No. 4 in both the AP Top 25 and the AFCA Coaches Poll, but sits at No. 8 in last week’s College Football Playoff rankings.

This week’s CFP rankings will be unveiled on ESPN tonight after the Kansas-Michigan State basketball game.

Simmons said he doesn’t even watch the Tuesday rankings reveal.

“We talk to our guys about controlling the controllables,” he said. “That’s not something we can control. We can control how we practice. We can control how we prepare. And we can control how we play on Saturday. … Then at th sen oof the day, things should line up how they’re supposed to line up.”