Why Oregon Thinks Oklahoma's Caleb Williams is the Nation's Top Playmaker

The true freshman has drawn rave reviews all week in San Antonio by both Oklahoma and Oregon ahead of the Alamo Bowl.

SAN ANTONIO — True freshman quarterback Caleb Williams continues to draw rave reviews in San Antonio.

The quarterback will lead the No. 16-ranked Oklahoma Sooners against the No. 14 Oregon Ducks on Wednesday night, and the Ducks said they have great respect for what Williams brings to the table.

“I feel like they probably have the best playmaker in the country in their quarterback,” Oregon interim head coach Bryan McClendon said during the coaches’ press conference on Tuesday. “Regardless of how old or young he is, the guy I think is a phenomenal player.”

Even if Williams is initially bottled up, McClendon said the Ducks’ defense will have to be on their toes all the way until the whistle.

“He truly makes you play the entire snap of football,” McClendon said. “Whether it's on rhythm, he can make the play. Whether it's off rhythm, he has to create some stuff, he can do that as well.”

Bob Stoops has coached some great quarterbacks in his day, from Josh Heupel to a trio of Heisman Trophy winners in Jason White, Sam Bradford and Baker Mayfield, and the Hall of Fame head coach said elite signal callers all share some common traits.

“As much as anything, great competitiveness and toughness mixed with the poise,” Stoops said. “He can't run around like a linebacker, but he can have the same kind of fire as a linebacker. Toughness, a guy that players want to work with and work for.”

In the limited number of times he’s seen Williams on the field during bowl practice, Stoops said Williams is on his way into following in the footsteps of all of those quarterbacks.

“He's a leader and a worker,” Stoops said. “Caleb is all of those things. The players love him. He practices every day with energy. Always ready to go. Always got a bright, happy demeanor about him.

“He's got the characteristics and the talent. I'm just hopeful as he continues to progress, he'll continue to evolve as one of those great quarterbacks.”

Williams has a chance to finish the season on a high and propel himself into spring football with momentum if he can put on a show at the Alamo Bowl, a game which may very well turn into a bonafide shootout.

“They do a good job,” McClendon said of the OU offense. “They have great coaches, a good scheme. They got really great players to be able to go out there and do it with. Like I said, it's a challenge.”

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.