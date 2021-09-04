Why Two Freshmen Will Handle Kickoff Return Duties for Oklahoma

Billy Bowman and Mario Williams promise to be dynamic and exciting return men, but their lack of experience doing it in college could be a red flag.

Oklahoma fans might see some fireworks right away on Saturday against Tulane.

Then again, they could be made to wait until the second half, or at least until Tulane scores.

Billy Bowman and Mario Williams, a pair of true freshmen and two of the nation’s most dynamic special teams prospects in the 2021 recruiting class, are listed as the first options to return kickoffs.

“We spent some time on it,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said Thursday. “We have some other guys that are good at it, including some guys that have done it in games. But we just felt like, at least right now going in, that’s who we wanted to look at in the beginning.”

Billy Bowman CHRIS LANDSBERGER/THE OKLAHOMAN-Imagn Content Services, LLC

The 5-foot-10, 188-pound Bowman is a multi-tool weapon from Denton, TX, who could start at nickel back on defense and might, Riley said, have some specific packages designed for him on offense.

The 5-foot-9, 186-pound Williams is SI All-American’s No. 2 slot receiver prospect in the nation from Tampa, FL, and could have a starting role in Riley’s offense.

On kickoff returns, they’ll be hard to catch: slippery, fast and elusive.

The real question is, will they be decisive? Will they be strong with the football? Will they be prepared for the potential contact that comes from returning kickoffs in major college football?

They are freshmen, after all.

Mario Williams Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

“There is some intrigue, I would admit,” Riley said. “The fact you don’t do a lot of those special teams live until you get out there (on gameday). Certainly we practice them a lot and we thud and it’s physical. But it’s always a little different in the game. So we’ll see what they look like on Saturday.”

Both Williams and Bowman were mid-year enrollees and went through a full spring practice. In addition to acclimating to college football, they’ve invested in building their bodies and improving their speed in Oklahoma’s demanding offseason workouts.

“We have a pretty high confidence that they can do it and do it at a high level, or we wouldn’t put them out there,” Riley said. “They’re talented and young, but they’re also two pretty savvy, young players. I think they’re going to do really well with it. I think it will be tougher to figure out who’s best at it.”

