With a Tough Finish Ahead, Oklahoma's Saturday Off Arrived With 'Perfect Timing'

It's been more than 25 years since the Sooners had a stretch of this many games in a row, but after a few days off, they say they'll be ready to take on Baylor, Iowa State and OSU.

After nine straight weeks of climbing, Oklahoma can finally stop, take a breath, look around and enjoy the view.

Then, there’s four more weeks of climbing. The summit lies far, far ahead.

The Sooners have finally reached this season’s open date, and none too soon. After getting three injured players back for last week’s game against Texas Tech, coach Lincoln Riley said the team expects even more back for the finishing stretch, which begins a week from now with a road trip to Baylor.

“There's a few little things here and there that we'll do as far as recovery and getting some guys back, but still gonna get a lot of work on the field,” Riley said this week. “Still gonna work our young guys, or some of our guys that maybe aren't playing as much right now, a ton. And then address a lot of things that we need to as a team to get better and play our best ball here at the end.”

Riley has had variable success after an open date: In regularly scheduled weeks after not playing, OU is 3-1 under Riley — a 2017 loss to Iowa State, a tense 2019 victory over the Cyclones, and easy wins over TCU (2018) and Texas Tech (2019).

(Last season is a little tougher to measure accurately due to the pandemic and all the games that were rescheduled. The Sooners lost the first of those games to Kansas State, then beat TCU, Oklahoma State and Baylor.)

Either way, Oklahoma hasn’t had to play games on nine consecutive Saturdays since 1995 — Howard Schnellenberger’s lone season in Norman.

Such stretches are clearly an irregularity, and so it’s a real thing that the players have become worn down.

“This is going to be good, this bye week,” said wide receiver Marvin Mims. “I’m ready for it. We still will have a week of practice to go through and prepare. It’s something good, to have an off weekend and kind of rest ourselves physically and mentally and all that good stuff.”

At the end of the week, as the coaching staff hit the road recruiting, players were cut loose and many got to go home to spend time with family. They’ll reconvene Sunday night ready to return to work, which includes intensive game-planning for Baylor.

“It’s good to have a bye week,” said cornerback D.J. Graham. “I think we do deserve it. Coach Riley preaches all week that a bye week is not an off week. We’re still working and we’re preparing like we have a game on Saturday. I think this practice was great. I think we had a great practice today. We’re just gonna keep building. I think we just prepare like we have a game on Saturday.”

Riley pointed out to the players — many of whom want to go on to play in the NFL — that many NFL teams have it worse than nine straight weekends of competition.

“We had a meeting with Lincoln last week and a lot of teams in the NFL don’t have their bye week until week nine or week 11,” said offensive lineman Chris Murray. “So whenever the bye week is, whatever week it is, we’ll take it. We take this week as a week to tighten up the little things and get a head start on our game coming up. We’re watching a lot of Baylor and touching up on a lot of the technical issues that we need to clean up and just getting ready for the upcoming game. I would say it’s obviously it’s perfect timing in the time that it’s came.”

There’s also the school of thought that coming off arguably the team’s most complete performance of the season — a 52-21 victory over the Red Raiders — might not be the best time to take a pause from the climb.

“I think it's kind of interesting because from one perspective, it's like I want to keep on playing,” said safety Pat Fields. “I love playing. I love the game. I love playing. I love going out there and just seeing the fans. And then I think just me personally, I never thought I'd be here. I never thought I'd be playing at a university like this so I appreciate every single moment. So like part of me wants to keep on playing.

“But then again, part of me knows and understands that it's good for our bodies to have a break. I think we've just got to be intentional about the bye week. Even though it's a bye week and we're not playing, there's still a lot of work to be done. And then whenever we come back from that bye week, we're going to have three monster games to finish it against three amazing and really good teams in Baylor, Iowa State and Okie State. So we're just going to make the most of that bye week and appreciate going home and seeing our families and things like that.

“But we still want to go back and play.”