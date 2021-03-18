With vaccines coming, Oklahoma's spring practice can be 'close to business as usual'

Sooners coach Lincoln Riley says COVID-19 vaccinations have been "a hot topic around here" and said if everyone "stays the course," football can look more normal in 2021

Spring football practice starts Monday at Oklahoma, and things are going to look a little different around the facility.

For one, the OU medical team won’t be testing players and coaches three times a week. That was an effort to get the games played. This is practice.

Still, much will look the same, coach Lincoln Riley said Thursday as he previewed the return of spring football in 2021.

Lincoln Riley Mark D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports

“We've got a great plan together and it looks like, at least right now, from a COVID protocol standpoint, that we're gonna be close to business as usual,” Riley said. “Fully expect to be able to conduct all of the 15 practices. We still certainly have some COVID protocols in place. We haven't abandoned those by any stretch, and our team's responded well to that throughout the semester up to this point.”

Riley said the team has had “very, very few cases of COVID-19,” and few instances of players missing winter fitness training due to contact tracing.

“Our guys have done a nice job, they've been able to stay in the weight room to stay engaged,” Riley said. “And because of that, we've seen a lot of really impressive gains from several members of this team throughout this period.”

“The number of players that are interested and will get the vaccine has grown significantly in the last few months. I think there was a lot of hesitation initially but I think a lot of that has been alleviated.“

COVID vaccinations are becoming widely available and have “been a hot topic around here,” Riley said. A “large number of our staff” has received their vaccinations and “we’re very appreciative for that,“ Riley added.

“That was a conversation we started having with our team very early on in the spring,” Riley said. “Not making up their mind for them, but just educating them on what the vaccine was going to be, answering questions. Our medical team's been very involved with our team.

“And I do think we certainly have had some players who already have received the vaccine. I would say the number of players that are interested and will get the vaccine has grown significantly in the last few months. I think there was a lot of hesitation initially but I think a lot of that has been alleviated. As it stands right now, I think a large number of our team will be vaccinated and will be vaccinated at some point this spring.”

Riley said the key now is for everyone to not get complacent just because vaccines are available. It’s human nature and, he said, has created “a sense of reality for us” that might lead some to being less vigilant and less disciplined about masking, social distancing, hand-washing, etc.

“If we put ourselves in a position where we have to shut down, we are putting ourselves at a major disadvantage. ... We have to stay the course.”

“People are going to be more conservative in an offseason, as far as the threshold to shut something down. We get that,” Riley said. “But at the same time, we can’t have some false sense of security that this thing is over and we can go back to not wearing a mask, not distancing or not doing any of that. We still have our facility. We are still using our entire facility. We’re still meeting in the same areas that we did in the fall, which were to promote those same things in distancing and not too many people in one place. We’re still harping on it, certainly.”

The actual reality is that if college football teams continue to follow established protocols, they’ll be much more likely to be able to stage a full and uninterrupted spring practice. In starting 0-2 in Big 12 Conference play for the first time in 22 years last season, Oklahoma saw what not having a spring practice — and then having a disjointed offseason — can lead to.

“The thing for us, the staff and the players, is we agree how critical this offseason and spring ball period is for us, for all the reasons we’ve listed here before,” Riley said. “If we put ourselves in a position where we have to shut down, we are putting ourselves at a major disadvantage. We’re going to hurt guys’ growth as players, we’re going to hurt our growth as a team. We have to stay the course.”

The willingness to think ahead, Riley said, is critical. Wear masks now so hopefully you don’t have to wear them later. Don’t go to parties now so hopefully you can go to them later. And stay disciplined now so hopefully 2021 can look like a normal football season later.

“That could have a huge impact on testing, could have a huge impact on how many people are able to come into the stadium and watch us play,” Riley said. “So far, I think the responses to the vaccine have been, in large part, very positive. I think they could have a great impact on both the inner workings of college football and certainly the game days as well.”