WR Charleston Rambo on Earl Campbell Award Watch List

Charleston Rambo against LSU Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma junior Charleston Rambo is one of 47 players on this year’s watch list for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award.

The Campbell trophy goes to the nation’s top college football player with Texas ties.

Rambo, a fourth-year junior from Cedar Hill, TX, is expected to be the Sooners’ top receiving target in 2020.

He caught eight passes for 125 yards and a touchdown as a redshirt freshman in 2018 (including three catches for 74 yards and TD against Alabama in the College Football Playoff), and last year he was second on the Sooners corps with 43 catches for 743 yards and five TDs (including three 100-yard performances in Oklahoma’s first four games).

Rambo averaged 17.3 yards per catch as a sophomore.

