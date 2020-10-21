SI.com
Oklahoma defensive lineman enters transfer portal

Parker Thune

With as much competitive depth as Oklahoma has on the defensive line, there was bound to be at least one odd man out in 2020.

It's become apparent that Zacchaeus McKinney is one such player.

McKinney, a redshirt junior from Weatherford, Texas, has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Rivals and 247Sports both reported the news Wednesday morning.

McKinney, a former 3-star recruit in the class of 2017, has only appeared in one game over the course of his tenure as a Sooner; he recorded a tackle for loss in Oklahoma's 70-14 victory over South Dakota last season. The 6-foot-3, 272-pounder never could find a niche on the Oklahoma line, and when junior college transfers Perrion Winfrey and Josh Ellison entered the fray in 2020, McKinney was left without a viable path to playing time.

It's unclear where McKinney will look to play next, but if he wants to return home to Texas, he'll likely have several options on the table. As a high school prospect, he had offers from Houston, SMU, Texas State and UTSA.

