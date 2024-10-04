Oklahoma Included in Top 3 For 4-Star Center Kai Rogers
Porter Moser is one step closer to getting another big man for his 2025 recruiting class.
Kai Rogers, a 4-star center in the 2025 class, has included Oklahoma in his top three schools along with Iowa State and SMU, according to Joe Tipton of On3 on Friday. Rogers also held offers from Texas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Wisconsin, Purdue, Ole Miss and more.
Rogers, listed at 6-foot-10, is ranked as high as the 51st-best prospect in the entire class by On3. Every other recruiting service ranks him at least in the top 100 in the 2025 class. He’s also ranked as a top-15 center prospect by every recruiting service.
Entering his senior season, Rogers attends Wauwatosa West High School (WI) and plays with Cold Hearts in the Overtime Elite circuit. Last year for Wisconsin Playground in the AAU circuit, he averaged 16.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks a game.
Rogers took an official visit to OU on July 16 and was offered only days later on July 24. He would be Moser’s third addition to the 2025 class.
Two-sport athlete Alec Blair was the first commitment from the 2025 class when he committed to play both basketball and baseball for the Sooners. Blair, a 4-star forward from De La Salle (CA), pledged in July, a day before OU offered Rogers. OU’s second commitment in the class was international prospect Andreas Holst, who committed just last month shortly after visiting Norman. Holst is a 7-foot center from Denmark who also announced offers from Oklahoma State, USC, SMU, Washington, Illinois and more.