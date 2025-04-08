OU Basketball: Former Oklahoma Guard Lands with Virginia
Former Oklahoma Guard Duke Miles has found a new home for his final season of college basketball.
According to On3's Joe Tipton, Miles will be heading to ACC country and will spend his final season at Virginia.
Miles entered the transfer portal on April 2 after spending this past season at Oklahoma.
In his only season with the Sooners, Miles averaged 9.4 points and and 2.5 rebounds per game.
Prior to coming to Oklahoma he spent time at Troy and High Point where he averaged 15 points per game at each of those two programs.
Miles started all 34 games that he appeared in as a Sooner and hopes to bring some new energy into a Virginia program that went 15-17 last season.
He is now the third former Sooner to commit to their new school following Jacob Fredson-Cole who is headed to McNeese State and Luke Northweather who will join SEC foe Missouri.
With the recent commitment of guard Nijel Pack from Miami and forward Tae Davis from Notre Dame, Porter Moser still has a couple of spots to fill in the transfer portal but the Sooner head coach is off to a great start.
The Sooners lost forwards Jalon Moore and Glenn Taylor Jr., center Sam Godwin, and guards Kobe Elvis and Brycen Goodine to graduation.
Superstar freshman Jeremiah Fears entered the NBA Draft, which will leave the Sooners to build their backcourt around Pack and local product Dayton Forsythe, who will return for his sophomore season.
Moser also signed a trio of freshmen in forwards Kai Rogers and Andreas Holst as well as guard Alec Blair.